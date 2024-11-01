Published 13:16 IST, November 1st 2024
Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden Becomes 20th Player With 26,000 Career Points
The points continue to come for James Harden, who became the 20th player in NBA history to reach 26,000 points in his career in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 125-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, left, passes the ball while under pressure from Phoenix Suns guard Monte Morris during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Image: AP Photo
