Luka Doncic Injury Update: Will Mavs superstar be fit to play in Game 1 of West Finals vs Wolves?
Here is the injury update of Luka Doncic ahead of Dallas Mavericks Game 1 against Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals.
The Dallas Mavericks are all set to face Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals as Luka Doncic braces up for a memorable battle with Anthony Edwards to decide which superstar can lead their team to NBA Finals.
Dallas Mavericks have beaten the LA Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder to reach to the West Finals. However, their star man Luka Doncic has been struggling the entire post season with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness.
However, he seemed to finish the series against OKC Thunder fresh and also became the first player in NBA Playoffs history to close out the a playoff series by scoring three consecutive triple doubles.
Luka Doncic Injury Update
Luka Doncic has not yet fully recovered from his knee and ankle injury despite his performances against the OKC Thunder. Heading into Game 1 against Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center, Luka Doncic has been listed as probable by the Dallas Mavericks.
This should come as great news to Dallas Mavericks fans as Luka Doncic should play against the Minnesota Timberwovles without any discomfort. However, Dallas Mavericks do have a very key absence of Maxi Kleber who has been listed as out indefinitely due to a shoulder dislocation.
A War Brewing
The Western Conference Finals series between Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves promises nothing less than fireworks as both teams have enough to pack a punch.
While Dallas have Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Timberwolves have Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony Towns.
