Luka Doncic pulled off one of the most historic performances on the road in NBA playoffs history. Doncic scored an incredible game winning step back three to lead Dallas Mavericks to an incredible 18-point comeback against Minnesota Timberwolves and win the game 109-108 to hand his side a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Luka Doncic raked up 32 points, 10 rebounds and 13 points in a splendid evening, but despite his great performance all was not fine for the superstar as there were moments where he was clearly struggling from an injury that has plagues him throughout the post season. He even went back to the locker room midgame to attend to his injury.

LUKA 3-POINTER IN THE CLUTCH TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH 3 SECONDS LEFT IN THE 4Q 🤯🎯



DAL-MIN (1-0) | 4Q Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/6hNV77J8aV — NBA (@NBA)

This has once again raised concern and doubts regarding whether Luka Doncic will be fit going forward into the series or not.

Luka Doncic Injury Update

As the series now shifts back to Dallas for games 3 and 4 here is an injury update on the Mavericks superstar's availability for the Game 3 clash against Minnesota Timberwolves.

Luka Doncic has been listed as questionable for Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the official injury report of Dallas Mavericks. He is struggling with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic (right knee sprain; left ankle soreness) is questionable to play Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Maxi Kleber (right shoulder AC separation) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (left ankle sprain) remain out. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth)

This does come as a bit of a concern to Mavericks supporters as in the last game, Luka Doncic was listed as probable.

Aside from Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks will also be missing Maxi Kleber, who is listed as out due to a dislocated shoulder.

Tipping point in WCF

The Game 3 of the Western Conference Final will emerge as a huge tipping point in the series as the Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led Dallas Mavericks have a chance to go 3-0 up in the series.

Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony Towns led Minnesota Timberwolves know that it could potentially be a do or die game for them and they will need to wrestle and steal a game back to stay alive in the Western Conference Finals.