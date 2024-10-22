Published 07:40 IST, October 22nd 2024
Magic, Suggs agree to 5-year extension worth average of $30 million annually, AP source says
Jalen Suggs has signed a five-year contract extension with the Orlando Magic worth an average of about $30 million per season, a person with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press on Monday.The team announced the signing but did not disclose terms. ESPN first reported the signing.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Donovan Mitchell powers Cleveland Cavaliers to 2-0 lead over Orlando Magic | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:40 IST, October 22nd 2024