Published 07:40 IST, October 22nd 2024

Magic, Suggs agree to 5-year extension worth average of $30 million annually, AP source says

Jalen Suggs has signed a five-year contract extension with the Orlando Magic worth an average of about $30 million per season, a person with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press on Monday.The team announced the signing but did not disclose terms. ESPN first reported the signing.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
07:40 IST, October 22nd 2024