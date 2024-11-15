sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:53 IST, November 15th 2024

Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Sits Out Against The Jazz Because Of A Strained Right Shoulder

Dallas guard Kyrie Irving sat out the Mavericks’ game Thursday night against the Utah Jazz because of a strained right shoulder.Irving is averaging 25.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 11 games this season. He’s shooting 54.5% from the field and 54.1% from 3-point range.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving | Image: AP
08:53 IST, November 15th 2024