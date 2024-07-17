sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:02 IST, July 17th 2024

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving breaks left hand in offseason workout, has surgery

Kyrie Irving broke his left hand during an offseason workout and had surgery, and the Dallas Mavericks didn't provide a timeline for his recovery in an announcement of the injury Tuesday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving pauses on the court in front of Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, left, during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals, June 17, 2024, in Boston. | Image: AP
