Miami Heat star BRUTALLY TROLLS Boston Celtics after STUNNING win in NBA Playoffs

The shorthanded Miami Heat stunned Boston Celtics as the TD garden as they knocked down a franchise record 23 three pointers in their NBA Playoff victory and even the first round series 1-1.

Heading into the encounter, Boston Celtics were the clear favorites given that Miami Heat were missing key players like Jimmy Butler. But as it turned out Tyler Herro balled out for the Miami franchise with 24 points as they put on a show of what the Heat Culture truly stands for.

The Boston Celtics absolutely wiped the floor with Miami Heat in the first game of their NBA Playoffs series and were expected to dominate the second game as well.

But the Miami Heat had other plans as they stole a precious 111-101 victory in Boston before the series shifts to Miami.

Miami Heat Star brutally Trolls Boston Celtics

Miami Heat's best player and superstar Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury but you can never quite keep playoff Jimmy out of the equation.

As soon as the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics, he took to Instagram to post a hilarious meme.

The meme is based on what Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Green said last season when the two teams met in the Eastern Conference finals.

“Don't let us get one”, is what Jaylen Green said when the Heat were leading the series 3-0. As it turned out, Celtics did equal the series 3-3 but Jimmy Butler was once again immense for Miami as they stole the victory in the seventh game to advance to the NBA Finals.

Butler posting the meme further intensifies the rivalry between the two teams since last couple of years. Game 3 in Miami promises to be an absolutely cracking match as the series enters a pivotal phase.