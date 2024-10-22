Published 21:43 IST, October 22nd 2024
Miami Heat will unveil Pat Riley Court at their season opener against Orlando Magic
To commemorate the start of his 30th season with the franchise, the Heat will unveil Pat Riley Court on Wednesday night when the team faces the Orlando Magic. Riley didn’t want his name on the court yet, because he’s still working.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Miami Heat president Pat Riley points at the Larry O'Brien NBA Trophy after winning Game 7 of the NBA ba 2013, in Miami. | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
21:43 IST, October 22nd 2024