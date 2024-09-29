Published 09:04 IST, September 29th 2024

Napheesa Collier and the Lynx will find scoring harder to come by against the Sun in the semifinals

After Napheesa Collier carried the Minnesota Lynx to victory with 38 points in their opener in the WNBA playoffs, coach Cheryl Reeve implored Collier's teammates to bring even more intensity for the second game of the series.