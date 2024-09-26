Published 10:19 IST, September 26th 2024
Napheesa Collier scores 42 to tie a WNBA playoff record for points, and the Lynx swept the Mercury
Napheesa Collier tied Breanna Stewart and Angel McCoughtry for the 42-point record when she made 1 of 2 free throws with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter. It was one of just two misses from the free-throw line in 14 attempts for Collier, who was subbed out with 58.3 seconds left.
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier celebrates her 3-point basket against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff game in Minneapolis | Image: AP
