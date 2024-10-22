sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 07:33 IST, October 22nd 2024

NBA champion Celtics prepare for banner night and opener against rival New York Knicks

The Boston Celtics are giving themselves one more chance to celebrate their latest NBA championship before they turn their attention to a repeat.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The NBA season set to begin with the Celtics seeking a 19th title and several challengers looming
The NBA season set to begin with the Celtics seeking a 19th title and several challengers looming | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

07:33 IST, October 22nd 2024