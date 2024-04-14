×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Colin Sexton, Utah Jazz to visit Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Golden State plays Utah in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Golden State plays Utah in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Warriors are 25-26 in Western Conference games. Golden State is 17-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

Advertisement

The Jazz are 16-35 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks third in the NBA with 45.4 rebounds per game led by John Collins averaging 8.5.

The Warriors’ 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Jazz give up. The Jazz average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Warriors give up.

Advertisement

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won 118-110 in the last matchup on April 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 26.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Advertisement

Collin Sexton is averaging 18.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

5 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

7 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

8 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

14 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

18 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

19 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

19 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

21 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

22 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

22 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

23 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

23 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

23 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

23 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

30 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

32 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

35 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo