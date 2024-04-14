Advertisement

Golden State plays Utah in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Warriors are 25-26 in Western Conference games. Golden State is 17-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Jazz are 16-35 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks third in the NBA with 45.4 rebounds per game led by John Collins averaging 8.5.

The Warriors’ 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Jazz give up. The Jazz average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Warriors give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won 118-110 in the last matchup on April 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 26.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Collin Sexton is averaging 18.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.