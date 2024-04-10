×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Luka Doncic heaps praise on Kyrie Irving as Dallas Mavericks clinch Playoffs berth

Luka Doncic has heaped heavy praise on his co-star at the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving.

Reported by: Sahil Kapoor
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was quick to heaps praise on his teammate and partner in crime Kyrie Irving post the Mavericks 130-104 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets.  The victory also helped the Dallas Mavericks clinch playoffs berth as they improved their record to 49-30.

Luka Doncic starred for the Mavericks once again as he raked up his 77th Triple Double of his NBA career with 35 points 12 rebounds and 10 assists in Dallas Mavericks recent win. Kyrie Irving raked up 18 points in the win.

Advertisement

Ever since Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving in February last year, there was a lot of skepticism regarding Irving's fit with Doncic and the Mavericks. These doubts were only worsened after Dallas Mavericks slid to 11th and failed to make the NBA post season.

But a first full season with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic duo has seen the Mavericks transform into a completely rejuvenated team and Doncic credits his superstar in crime for the transformation.

Advertisement

Talking post game, Luka Doncic revealed the impact Kyrie Irving has had on the Mavericks on and off the pitch.

“Having Kyrie here has been a blessing man. On the court, everybody knows what kind of player he is. Off the court, he helps me a lot", said Doncic about Kai post game.

Advertisement

Over the years Kyrie Irving had generated a notorious reputation for being a dressing room menace. But his time with the Mavericks has proved to be starkly different. Luka confirmed that Kyrie was extremely helpful to all his teammates in the dressing room.

Advertisement

“Not just me, the whole team. He knows how to win the championship. He's a very humble guy, great guy…been a blessing to be with him”, concluded Doncic.

‘LuKai’ fire Dallas Mavericks to playoffs

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving or ‘LuKai’ as they are belovedly called by the Dallas Mavericks fans have put together a sensational season together mirroring numbers set by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Their excellent performances raised the Mavericks to winning 15 out of their last 17 games as they sit pretty at fifth in the Western Conference Standings. And with Phoenix Suns loss to the Los Angeles Clippers the Mavericks berth in the Playoffs was confirmed.

Advertisement

The Dallas Mavericks are considered to be a team to look out for in the West and both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be hungry to right the wrongs of last season. 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BMRCL staff asked man to come to metro station with clean clothes.

Bengaluru Metro

2 minutes ago
Petrol prices

US retail inflation rises

3 minutes ago
Manchester United CL qualification hopes

UTD CL qualifying chances

8 minutes ago
Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa DMK

9 minutes ago
Canadian Accessories Brand Dbrand Faces Backlash for Offensive Response to Customer Complaint

Canadian Brand Dbrand

12 minutes ago
Wall Street

Wall Street falls

13 minutes ago
European shares fall

European stocks fall

14 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

16 minutes ago
United Kingdom

UK agency warns

16 minutes ago
Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay On BO Numbers

18 minutes ago
Bachelors Society: Bridging Humour and Housing Advocacy

Bachelors Society

19 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

24 minutes ago
rohit sharma hardik pandya and akash ambani

Rayudu on Rohit Sharma

28 minutes ago
The plan for the peace conference has been laid out by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in coordination with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Swiss Ukraine Conference

30 minutes ago
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Luka praises Kyrie

35 minutes ago
IRCTC

IRCTC tax demand notice

40 minutes ago
Ramdev

Ramdev's apology rejected

an hour ago
NIIF

NIIF invests in Ibus

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Sylvester Accused Of 'Verbal Harassment' By Extras On Tulsa King Set

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. RJD List: Lalu's Family, Bahubalis, Gangster's Wife | Key Faces

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education12 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo