Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was quick to heaps praise on his teammate and partner in crime Kyrie Irving post the Mavericks 130-104 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. The victory also helped the Dallas Mavericks clinch playoffs berth as they improved their record to 49-30.

Luka Doncic starred for the Mavericks once again as he raked up his 77th Triple Double of his NBA career with 35 points 12 rebounds and 10 assists in Dallas Mavericks recent win. Kyrie Irving raked up 18 points in the win.

Ever since Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving in February last year, there was a lot of skepticism regarding Irving's fit with Doncic and the Mavericks. These doubts were only worsened after Dallas Mavericks slid to 11th and failed to make the NBA post season.

But a first full season with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic duo has seen the Mavericks transform into a completely rejuvenated team and Doncic credits his superstar in crime for the transformation.

Talking post game, Luka Doncic revealed the impact Kyrie Irving has had on the Mavericks on and off the pitch.

“Having Kyrie here has been a blessing man. On the court, everybody knows what kind of player he is. Off the court, he helps me a lot", said Doncic about Kai post game.

Over the years Kyrie Irving had generated a notorious reputation for being a dressing room menace. But his time with the Mavericks has proved to be starkly different. Luka confirmed that Kyrie was extremely helpful to all his teammates in the dressing room.

“Not just me, the whole team. He knows how to win the championship. He's a very humble guy, great guy…been a blessing to be with him”, concluded Doncic.

‘LuKai’ fire Dallas Mavericks to playoffs

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving or ‘LuKai’ as they are belovedly called by the Dallas Mavericks fans have put together a sensational season together mirroring numbers set by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Their excellent performances raised the Mavericks to winning 15 out of their last 17 games as they sit pretty at fifth in the Western Conference Standings. And with Phoenix Suns loss to the Los Angeles Clippers the Mavericks berth in the Playoffs was confirmed.

The Dallas Mavericks are considered to be a team to look out for in the West and both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be hungry to right the wrongs of last season.