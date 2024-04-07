×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Luka Doncic Injury Update: Will Dallas Mavericks talisman be fit to play against Houston Rockets?

Luka Doncic missed Dallas Mavericks recent win against Golden State Warriors due to a knee injury. Will he play against the Rockets on Sunday? here's an update

Reported by: Sahil Kapoor
Luka Doncic injury update for clash against Houston Rockets
Luka Doncic injury update for clash against Houston Rockets | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Luka Doncic missed out on Dallas Mavericks clutch home win against Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors on Friday due to a right knee soreness. P.J. Washington and Kyrie Irving starred for the Mavericks against the Warriors as they managed to hold on after a late rally from Curry and his troops.

The knee issue has now been troubling Luka Doncic since last season but this season Mavericks have made it their top priority to keep their superstar fit and firing.

Dallas Mavericks are all set to lock horns against the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center on Sunday April 7th. As Dallas gears up for the encounter, Mavs fans are keeping their fingers crossed about their star man’s fitness as the NBA heads into the playoffs.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd confirmed post the Warriors game that Luka Doncic’s injury wasn’t long term but he refused to give a timeline on the Slovenian’s return. Heading into the match, the Dallas Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as questionable.

Maxi Kleber is also questionable for the game against Rockets due to back spasms and rookie sensation Dereck Lively is out until the playoffs due to right ankle pain. Additionally forward Josh Green has been missing from action for several weeks now after he injured his ankle against OKC Thunder in March.

The Mavericks have won 13 of their last 15 encounters and are 11-1 in the last 12 matches that Luka Doncic has played for them. His sublime vein of form has the Mavericks placed pretty in 5th seed in the Western Conference standings as they inch closer to playoff berth.

The potential absence of Luka Doncic would be a huge miss for Dallas Mavericks but the Mavs fan should feel confident considering the team’s form and Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford playing the way they are. With the NBA Playoffs into horizon, the Mavericks would not want to rush their star man and risk a calamitous long term injury. 
 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

