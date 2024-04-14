Advertisement

NBA recently released the final MVP ladder of the season and the results haven’t gone down well with a lot of NBA fans ahead of voting next week. As per the final MVP ladder released by NBA, Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, OKC Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic are the front runners to win the Michael Jordan trophy for this season.

As per the recent ladder, Nikola Jokic tops the list while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comes in at second spot and Luka Doncic is at the third spot. This classification has angered a lot of NBA fans as they feel after his historic season Luka Doncic should be the favorite to win this season’s MVP honor.

The voting for the KIA NBA MVP 2024 will commence from April 16th and last till April 19th.

Nikola Jokic case to win MVP

There is no doubt that Nikola Jokic’s case to win this season’s MVP is the strongest considering he’s led the defending champions Denver Nuggets to another historic season. The two time MVP winner ranks first in total minutes played this season and has put in another powerhouse season for the Nuggets.

He is the favourite to win the award and if Denver Nuggets do seal the number one seed in the final day of regular season then it will be virtually impossible to stop him.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander case to win MVP

The biggest case that has to be made for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is that he has led a team filled with rookies and unknown young talent to the top 3 seed in the Western Conference. He averages 30.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season. If he manages to maintain OKC at the number one seed then he definitely has a shot.

Luka Doncic case to win MVP

Luka Doncic is the fan favorite to win the MVP this season and his case could well be the strongest. He led a struggling Dallas Mavericks team back to the NBA playoffs and is the scoring leader, the player with most triple doubles and player with the most 35 point and 30 point triple doubles. He has averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game this season.

