Published 10:49 IST, July 17th 2024

NBA moves a big step closer to finalizing new 11-year media rights deals

The NBA's Board of Governors approved the league's next media rights deals with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video at its meeting Tuesday, moving the league one giant step closer to finalizing the 11-year agreements that will be worth about $76 billion.

Associated Press Television News
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver watches a game from the courtside
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver watches a game from the courtside | Image: AP
  • 4 min read
