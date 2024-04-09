Updated April 9th, 2024 at 12:57 IST
NBA fines Knicks $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules with Mitchell Robinson
The NBA fined the New York Knicks $25,000 on Monday after Mitchell Robinson was listed as out on an initial injury report and then played in a game.
The NBA fined the New York Knicks $25,000 on Monday after Mitchell Robinson was listed as out on an initial injury report and then played in a game against Toronto.
Robinson’s 50-game absence because of a left ankle injury ended in the Knicks’ 145-101 victory over the Raptors on March 27. The 7-foot center scored eight points in 12 minutes.
Robinson has played in six of seven games since returning from the longest injury absence of his six-year career. The 26-year-old started the first 21 games before sustaining a stress fracture in his ankle during a Dec. 8 loss to Boston.
The Knicks were punished three days after the NBA fined Philadelphia $100,000 for the same violation over center Joel Embiid’s return. Embiid had missed 29 games following left knee surgery.
