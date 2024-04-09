×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

NBA fines Knicks $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules with Mitchell Robinson

The NBA fined the New York Knicks $25,000 on Monday after Mitchell Robinson was listed as out on an initial injury report and then played in a game.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
New York Knicks Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks Mitchell Robinson | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The NBA fined the New York Knicks $25,000 on Monday after Mitchell Robinson was listed as out on an initial injury report and then played in a game against Toronto.

Robinson’s 50-game absence because of a left ankle injury ended in the Knicks’ 145-101 victory over the Raptors on March 27. The 7-foot center scored eight points in 12 minutes.

Advertisement

Robinson has played in six of seven games since returning from the longest injury absence of his six-year career. The 26-year-old started the first 21 games before sustaining a stress fracture in his ankle during a Dec. 8 loss to Boston.

The Knicks were punished three days after the NBA fined Philadelphia $100,000 for the same violation over center Joel Embiid’s return. Embiid had missed 29 games following left knee surgery.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Easter food spending lifts UK retail sales by most since August

Easter boosts UK retail

6 minutes ago
supreme court

Karnataka Board Results

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

15 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar

Fans want CSK star in WC

19 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

20 minutes ago
BCCI

Dinesh Karthik on Bowler

21 minutes ago
Ola Cabs

Ola

21 minutes ago
Samosas were served at Oscars after-party

Pune News

22 minutes ago
Airbus Aircraft

Airbus obsessives

24 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

32 minutes ago
Exam Results

MP Board Result Soon

33 minutes ago
Facial oil for glowing skin

Facial Oil For Good Skin

33 minutes ago
Fire Engulfs Delhi's Mundka Factory

Breaking

34 minutes ago
Winter workouts

Summer Workout Mistakes

34 minutes ago
Maqbool

Tabu On Maqbool

35 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer

Iyer agrees with Ravindra

36 minutes ago
office

India’s tech engine

37 minutes ago
J-Hope

J-Hope In Military Getup

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News6 hours ago

  2. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News7 hours ago

  5. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo