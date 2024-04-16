NBA Play-in 2024: What to expect as James' Lakers and Curry's Warriors eye Playoff berth

Advertisement

The NBA regular season is finally a thing of the past as teams rev up and recharge their batteries for the NBA postseason. Before we head into the NBA playoffs a massive talking point is whether LeBron James and Steph Curry will make it past the NBA play-in and have a run in for playoffs.

It was a season filled with disappointment and frustration for LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors as they scrambled to the post season and failed to confirm an automatic playoff berth after finishing eighth and tenth respectively.

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the match for the seventh seed in Western Conference. While Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors will square off against Sacramento Kings for a shot at the 8th seed matchup in NBA Play-in.

The #SoFiPlayIn matchups are set!



Tuesday on TNT:

7:30pm/et: #8 Lakers at #7 Pelicans

10:00pm/et: #10 Warriors at #9 Kings



Wednesday on ESPN:

7:00pm/et: #8 Heat at #7 Sixers

9:30pm/et: #10 Hawks at #9 Bulls pic.twitter.com/mARzNZhZJ9 — NBA (@NBA)

The NBA Play-in will also see teams like Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in action in the East. Here's what to expect from the NBA Play-in.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers

The NBA Play-in 2024 will tip off with the high stake matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans as both the teams will eye to seal a playoff matchup against Denver Nuggets.

Playoff spot at stake on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/6SXgufqjbU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers)

Considering their victory over Pelicans last night, LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to emerge victorious in the encounter. Pelicans however will be hungry after missing out on Playoff berth on the final day and will want to right that wrong. Lakers' Antony Davis fitness will be a key concern.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings endured a horrible slide from the fifth seed in Western Conference and now find themselves in an uncomfortable NBA Play-in tie against Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors.

What ya need to know ⤵️@kpthrive || Play-In Tournament pic.twitter.com/nrQtniXojX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors)

While Kings have home court, everyone knows how dangerous the Warriors and Curry are in elimination games.

LeBron vs Steph a growing possibility

If Los Angeles Lakers lose against New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors win against Sacramento Kings then NBA will brace itself for another post season matchup between LeBron James and Steph Curry for a spot in the Playoffs.

LeBron and Steph have defied the last decade in NBA and one final dance between the two icons for a spot in NBA playoffs would be a dream scenario for fans. The winner of this tie will progress to face the OKC Thunder in the first round of NBA Playoffs 2024.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heats

Moving to the Eastern Conference, the play-in matchup for the seventh seed in East to face the New York Knicks is as intriguing as it can get.

With our regular season series split 2-2, Wednesday's play-in game against Philly marks a "win and we're in" showdown to advance to the playoffs.



Here's how we've matched up against them in each game thus far this season - https://t.co/WrxZVbJI86 pic.twitter.com/8hhnpvHAyT — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT)

The most interesting thing to look out for will be the fact that will Jimmy Butler turn on his post season charm once again and lead the Miami Heat to another memorable post season run?

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks

Perhaps the most lowkey affair of this year's play-in will be the tie between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks. Hawks will be aided by the return of Trae Young from injury.

Play-in basketball at our house.@BMO_US | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/uO3Lxttr65 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls)

The winner of this tie will go on to face either Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat, hence the chances of any of these teams making it to NBA Playoffs in 2024 looks bleak.