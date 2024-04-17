Advertisement

The 10th seed Golden State Warriors and the 9th seed Sacramento Kings will go head to head on Tuesday in their NBA Play-in game. The winner of the tie will progress to the elimination game for a chance at qualifying for the NBA Playoffs 2024 via the 8th seed in Western Conference.

The winner of this match will face the loser between New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers for the 8th seed. Stephen Curry and his Warriors will look to right the wrong of their regular season woes and make a post season run.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Stephen Curry is expected to return for the Golden State Warriors after missing the Warriors' final regular season game against the Utah Jazz. ESPN have reported that shooting guard Gary Payton II is out for the Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings will have to deal with two major absentees as both guards Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk are ruled out with long term injuries.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Predictions

Winner - Golden State Warriors

In no way is this going to be an easy encounter for the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will come hard at them given their home court advantage. But we have seen the script many times before, Steph Curry in a clutch postseason tie, we all know what happens.

Warriors vs Kings Odds

The Golden State Warriors are entering into the play-in game at 2.5 point favorites by the bookies. These odds are powered by BetMGM sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings odds: +120 (Moneyline)

Golden State Warriors odds: -145 (Moneyline)

Where is the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA Play-in match?

The NBA Play-in encounter between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will take place at the Golden 1 center in Sacramento.

When is the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA Play-in match?

The NBA Play-in match for the between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will take place on Tuesday April 16th at 10:00 PM ET (April 17th, 7:30 AM, IST)

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings, NBA Live Streaming in India on

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings, NBA Live Streaming in USA on SlingTV and the NBA League Pass. The Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings, NBA live telecast will take place on TNT.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings, NBA Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings, NBA Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.