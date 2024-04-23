NBA Playoffs: Mavericks at Clippers Preview, Odds, Predictions, How to Watch, Injury Report & More

Advertisement

The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers are all set to lock horns in the game 2 of round 1 of the NBA Playoffs 2024. The Los Angeles Clippers are leading the series 1-0 after dominating the Dallas Mavericks and registering a 109-97 victory.

James Harden, Ivica Zubac and Russel Westbrook starred for the Clippers as they stormed to win. As for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving know that they will need to overcome last game’s scoring slump and stay aggressive. With the series already proving to be lights out, the second game becomes more and more crucial for the power of the series.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled with fitness and injury woes throughout the NBA regular season. But for the game 2 clash against LA Clippers in the Playoffs, the Mavericks have their entire main roster fit.

Los Angeles Clippers injury report

The Los Angeles Clippers are still sweating over the fitness of Kawhi Leonard. Heading into Game 2, Kawhi has been listed questionable by the Clippers and might miss the action.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers game 2 predictions

Winner - Dallas Mavericks

Despite losing by 12 points in game 1, the Dallas Mavericks in the second half produced a much better showing. They were down by as many as 25 points, and if in the second game, the Mavericks don’t have a first half scoring slump like they did then they will be back in business.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers game 2 odds

Moneyline (ML): Mavericks -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Clippers +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

Against the spread (ATS): Mavericks -2.5 (-110) | Clippers +2.5 (-110)

Over/Under (O/U): 217.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

These odds are based on BetMGM sportsbook

Where is the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers game 2 of NBA playoffs?

The NBA Playoff game 2 match between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers take place at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

When is the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs match?

The NBA Playoff game 2 match between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 10:00 PM ET (April 24, 7:30 AM IST)

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs game 2 Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in USA on Fubo TV. TheDallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs game 2 live telecast will take place on TNT.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch theDallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.

