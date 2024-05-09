NBA Playoffs: Mavericks at Thunder Game 2 preview, odds, injury, live streaming, and more

Advertisement

The OKC Thunder will host Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of NBA playoffs Western Conference Semi Finals series. The Thunder frustrated Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks as they went on to win game 1 by a huge margin of 117-95.

Heading into game 2, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander his troops will look to continue their dominance but Luka Doncic and Mavericks will want to level the series 1-1.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Luka Doncic is once again expected to play through a knee sprain as he is listed as probable for game 2. Maxi Kleber is listed out due to a shoulder dislocation.

OKC Thunder injury report

The OKC Thunder don’t have any significant absentees for game 2 against Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Full Schedule

Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95 -- Oklahoma City leads 1-0

Game 2: Thursday, May 9 -- Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 11 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Monday, May 13 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 15 -- Mavericks at Thunder, TBD, TNT

Game 6*: Saturday, May 18 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 8:30, ESPN

Game 7*: Monday, May 20 -- Mavericks at Thunder, 8:30, TNT

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 2 Predictions

Winner - Dallas Mavericks

This is perhaps the most important game for Dallas Mavericks’ season. Going 2-0 down to number one seed OKC will prove to be disastrous. If Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving overcome their game 1 odds then Dallas Mavericks will certainly be up there to win it.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 2 Odds

Spread: Oklahoma City (-5)

Moneyline: Oklahoma City (-200); Dallas (+165)

Total Over/Under: 218.5

Where is the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder NBA playoffs game 2 match?

The NBA Playoff game 2 encounter between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will take place at the Paycom center in Oklahoma.

When is the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder NBA playoffs game 2 match?

The game 2 clash between Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will be held on May 9, 8:30 PM ET (May 10, 7:00 a.m IST)

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 2 Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 6, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 2, NBA playoffs Live Streaming in USA on Fubo TV. The Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder, NBA playoffs live telecast will take place on ESPN.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 2, NBA playoffs Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 2, NBA playoffs Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.