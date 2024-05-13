Updated May 13th, 2024 at 13:51 IST
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Preview: Will OKC bounce back to tie series? odds and more
Here is a detailed preview of NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semi Finals game 4 between Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder.
The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to go 3-1 up in their Western Conference Semi Finals series against OKC Thunder when they host their rivals in Game 4 at the American Airlines Center. Dallas Mavericks were 105-101 winners over the OKC Thunder in game 3 and took a 2-1 series lead thanks to PJ Washington, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
Dallas Mavericks injury report
Luka Doncic is once again expected to play through a knee sprain as he is listed as questionable for game 4. Maxi Kleber is listed out due to a shoulder dislocation.
OKC Thunder injury report
The OKC Thunder don’t have any significant absentees for game 4 against Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Full Schedule
Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95 -- Oklahoma City leads 1-0
Game 2: Thunder 110, Mavericks 119 - Series tied 1-1
Game 3: Mavericks 105, Thunder 101 - Dallas Mavericks leads 1-0
Game 4: Monday, May 13 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Wednesday, May 15 -- Mavericks at Thunder, TBD, TNT
Game 6*: Saturday, May 18 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 8:30, ESPN
Game 7*: Monday, May 20 -- Mavericks at Thunder, 8:30, TNT
Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 4 Predictions
Winner - Dallas Mavericks
The OKC Thunder is expected to come out firing given how they have lost the last two games and losing here would be a massive blow. The game will be a dogfight from start to beginning and could go either way, but Dallas Mavericks experience should prevail.
Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 4 Odds
Dallas is -135 on the moneyline. Oklahoma City is +110.
The over/under for the game is set at 214.5 points.
Where is the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder NBA playoffs game 4 match?
The NBA Playoff game 4 encounter between the Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
When is the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder NBA playoffs game 4 match?
The game 4 clash between Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will be held on May 13, 8:30 PM ET (May 14, 7:00 a.m IST)
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in India?
Fans can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 4 Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 6, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in USA?
People can catch the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 4, NBA playoffs Live Streaming in USA on truTV. The Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder, NBA playoffs live telecast will take place on TNT.
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in UK?
Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 4, NBA playoffs Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in Australia?
People living down under can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game 4, NBA playoffs Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.
Published May 13th, 2024 at 13:51 IST