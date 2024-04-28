Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers take each other on in game 4 of NBA Playoffs round 1 | Image:AP

The NBA playoff series between Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers is reaching boiling point after the Mavericks won game 3 101-90 on Friday. Game 3 in Dallas was a fiercely contested match and emotions were running high throughout the game as Dallas Mavericks’ PJ Washington and LA Clippers’ Russell Westbrook were ejected in the fourth quarter.

As we head into the game 4 of this first round series at the American Airlines Center it will be interesting to see whether Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and troops continue their good run of form or will James Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard get it together to trounce Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

A big concern in game 3 for the Dallas Mavericks was when Luka Doncic went inside the locker room in the first quarter after picking up a knock on his knee. Luka Doncic has been listed as questionable for game 4 against LA Clippers. Tim Hardaway Jr has been listed as doubtful while rookie Omax Prosper is out.

LA Clippers injury report

While Kawhi Leonard has played in both LA Clipper game 2 and game 3 loss to Dallas Mavericks, he has once again been lifted as questionable for the intense clash.

Also Read | NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 4 Highlights: LA dominates Denver

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 4 Predictions

Winner - Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers are expected to come out firing after suffering two straight defeats at the hands of Dallas Mavericks. But given the way, Dallas has been defending in the last two encounters they still have the edge over Clippers.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 4 Odds

Spread: Dallas -6

Total: 209.5

Moneyline: Dallas -207, Los Angeles +172

Where is the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 4 match?

The NBA Playoff game 4 encounter between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

When is the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 4 match?

The game 4 clash between Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will be held on April 28 3:30 p.m. ET (April 29 1:00 a.m IST)

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 4 Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 4, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 4, NBA playoffs Live Streaming in USA on Fubo TV. The Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers, NBA playoffs live telecast will take place on ABC.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 4, NBA playoffs Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 4, NBA playoffs Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.