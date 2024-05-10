NBA Playoffs: Nuggets at Timberwolves game 3 preview, odds, live streaming, predictions and more

Advertisement

The Minnesota Timberwolves have stunned defending champions Denver Nuggets and taken a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Semi Finals. In the first games of the series the Denver Nuggets simply haven’t had any answers to Timberwolves’ physicality in defense coupled with Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony Towns’ relentless offense. Heading into game 3 in Minnesota it is do or die for the Nikola Jokic and his troops. A failure to win would mean they will be staring down at the prospect of getting swept.

Denver Nuggets injury report

Denver Nuggets season is on the brink of collapse as Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Cardwell-Pope, and Jamal Murray are all listed as questionable for the contest.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves are heading into game 3 of the series high on confidence and don’t have any significant absentees.



Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game 3 Predictions

Winner - Minnesota Timberwolves

The way the series has progressed, Denver Nuggets simply don’t have any answers to Minnesota Timberwolves in offense and in defense. And with three of their key players potentially missing from action in game 3 their path to victory looks even tougher.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game 3 Odds

Opening series odds: Nuggets -185, Wolves +155

Series odds after Game 2: Wolves -189, Nuggets +157

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves series schedule

Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99 -- Minnesota leads series 1-0

Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80 - Minnesota leads series 2-0

Game 3: Friday, May 10 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, May 12 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 14 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets

Game 6*: Thursday, May 16 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves

Game 7*: Sunday, May 19 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets

(* = if required)

Where is the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 3?

The NBA Playoff game 3 match between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver.

When is the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 3 match?

The NBA Playoff game 3 match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will take place on Friday, May 10th, 9:30 PM ET (May 11, 7:00 AM IST)

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves ,NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in USA on Fubo TV. The Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2 live telecast will take place on ESPN.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.