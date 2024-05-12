Advertisement

Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets proved their mettle as the defending Champions as they blew out Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of Western Conference Semi Finals 117-90 to pull back the series 2-1 and force game 5. The Game 4 of the series promises to be fireworks as Anthony Edwards and Minnesota Timberwolves will want to bounce back and extend their lead to 3-1 before heading back to Denver.

Denver Nuggets injury report

Just like Game 3, Denver Nuggets have Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Cardwell-Pope, and Jamal Murray listed as questionable for Game 4 in Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves are heading into game 4 of the series high on confidence and don’t have any significant absentees.



Also Read | NBA Playoffs Knicks at Pacers game 4 Preview

Advertisement

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game 4 Predictions

Winner - Denver Nuggets

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets showed their quality in game 4 and it feels like they’ve finally cracked the code on how to go head to head with Minnesota Timberwolves’ exhausting defense and relentless offense. Nuggets to take game 4 and gain the home advantage back.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game 4 Odds

Minnesota is -135 on the moneyline. Denver is +110.

The over/under for the game is set at 203.5 points.

Advertisement

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves series schedule

Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99 -- Minnesota leads series 1-0

Advertisement

Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80 - Minnesota leads series 2-0

Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90 Minnesota leads series 2-1

Advertisement

Game 4: Sunday, May 12 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, May 14 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets

Advertisement

Game 6*: Thursday, May 16 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves

Game 7*: Sunday, May 19 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets

Advertisement

(* = if required)

Also Read | Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic help Mavs hold off Thunder again

Advertisement

Where is the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 4?

The NBA Playoff game 4 match between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place at the Target Center in Minnesota

Advertisement

When is the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 4 match?

The NBA Playoff game 4 match between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place on Sunday, May 12th, 8:00 PM ET (May 13, 5:30 AM IST)

Advertisement

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves ,NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

Advertisement

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in USA on Fubo TV. The Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2 live telecast will take place on TNT.

Advertisement

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

Advertisement

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.

Advertisement