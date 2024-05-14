NBA Playoffs Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 5 Preview: Will Denver continue their dominance?

Advertisement

Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets showed why they are reigning champions as they won 115-107 and have overcome a 2-0 deficit and tied the series 2-2 before heading back to Denver for Game 5. Anthony Edwards and Minnesota Timberwolves are up against it, heading into Game 5 they will bank on the fact that no home team has won in the series so far and will want to replicate what they did in first two games.

Denver Nuggets injury report

Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for the game 5 and Denver Nuggets will want their star man back.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves are heading into game 5 without any key injury concerns to their roster.



Also Read | LeBron James attends Game 4 between Celtics and Cavaliers in Cleveland

Advertisement

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game 5 Predictions

Winner - Denver Nuggets

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets are on a roll and it is hard to see them dropping three straight games at home in a playoff series. They have found their mojo back and the Mile High City will be at the top of their lungs in Game 5.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game 5 Odds

Minnesota is -135 on the moneyline. Denver is +110.

The over/under for the game is set at 203.5 points.

Advertisement

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves series schedule

Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99 -- Minnesota leads series 1-0

Advertisement

Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80 - Minnesota leads series 2-0

Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90 Minnesota leads series 2-1

Advertisement

Game 4: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 107 Series tied 2-2

Game 5: Tuesday, May 14 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets, TNT

Advertisement

Game 6: Thursday, May 16 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves

Game 7*: Sunday, May 19 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets

Advertisement

(* = if required)

Also Read | Watch | Jamal Murray's INSANE 3-PT buzzer beater from BEYOND HALF COURT

Advertisement

Where is the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 5?

The NBA Playoff game 5 match between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver.

Advertisement

When is the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 5 match?

The NBA Playoff game 5 match between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place on Sunday, May 14th, 9:300 PM ET (May 15, 8:00 AM IST)

Advertisement

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves ,NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

Advertisement

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in USA on Fubo TV. The Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2 live telecast will take place on TNT.

Advertisement

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

Advertisement

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.

Advertisement