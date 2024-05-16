Advertisement

Defending NBA Champions Denver Nuggets are closing in on another Western Conference Finals appearance as they head into Game 6 against Minnesota Timberwolves 3-2 up and a chance to close out the series. After losing the first two games at home, Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets played like champions and won three straight games against an Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves. With the all important Game 6 upon them, the atmosphere at Target Center promises to be lights out.

Denver Nuggets injury report

Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for the game 6 due to a left calf strain and Denver Nuggets will want their star man back.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves might be without their starting guard Mike Conley as he is out with an achilles injury.



Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game 6 Predictions

Winner - Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have shown in the last three games why they are the reigning NBA Champions. With the NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic playing the way he is, the Minnesota Timberwolves seem to have no answers. The momentum is on the Nuggets’ side and they are expected to get the job done in Game 6.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game 6 Odds

Spread: Minnesota (-2.5)

Moneyline: Minnesota (-130); Denver (+110)

Total Over/Under: 204.5

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves series schedule

Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99 -- Minnesota leads series 1-0

Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80 - Minnesota leads series 2-0

Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90 Minnesota leads series 2-1

Game 4: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 107 Series tied 2-2

Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97, Nuggets leads series 3-2

Game 6: Thursday, May 16 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves

Game 7*: Sunday, May 19 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets

(* = if required)

Where is the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 6?

The NBA Playoff game 6 match between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place at the Target Center in Minnesota.

When is the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 6 match?

The NBA Playoff game 6 match between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place on Thursday, May 16th, 8:30 PM ET (May 16, 6:00 AM IST)

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves ,NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in USA on ESPN+. The Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2 live telecast will take place on ESPN.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.