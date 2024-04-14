Advertisement

In what has been another intriguing playoff race in the West, the number 1 seed will now be decided on the final day of NBA regular season, as Denver Nuggets, OKC Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves all head into their 82nd game with a shot at the number 1 seed.

This marks the first time in the history of the NBA that three teams are heading into the final day of regular season tied as the number one seed.

Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic shocking 121-120 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night has blown the race for the number 1 seed in the Western Conference wide open. The case looked shut as the defending champions Denver Nuggets looked set to claim the number one seed, but after their dramatic loss it is anyone’s game.

OKC Thunder with an advantage

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they dismantled Giannis less Milwaukee Bucks to knock the Denver Nuggets off the number 1 seed. Heading into the final day of NBA regular season on Sunday, the OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are all tied for the number one seed with a record of 56-25.

Thunder are at top right now as they own the tiebreak over both the teams. Their final game is up against the Dallas Mavericks a team that has already clinched the playoff berth and will face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of NBA Playoffs 2024. Given these reasons, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to rest their star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for the final game which should tip the scales towards Thunder coming away with the win.

There have NEVER BEEN three teams tied record-wise for a chance at the #1 seed with 1 game left 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mEtXSKyaMb — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2024

The Denver Nuggets will go up against the lowly Memphis Grizzlies and are expected to take care of business. Minnesota Timberwolves have arguably the toughest opponent out of the three as they face the Phoenix Suns - a team that is fighting to avoid the NBA Play-in.

Massive Playoff Implications

The Wild West refuses to end this season, as after 81 games in the NBA regular season there is only one confirmed series in the NBA first round - Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers. Hence, the team that finishes number one seed will have massive implications in this season’s playoffs race.

As the number one seed will face the number 8 seed after NBA play-in. So the reward for finishing at the top could be a potentially harrowing tie with either the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors.

The team finishing second will face the number seven seed, that could either be any of the Suns, Lakers, Warriors or Kings. And the team finishing third can either face the New Orleans Pelicans or the Phoenix Suns.

All Possible Playoff Scenario for West Round 1

Heading into the final day, everything is wide open and here are all the possible first round Playoff scenarios.

Confirmed - Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Possible First round matchups:

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors

OKC Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns