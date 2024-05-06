Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets will be looking to bounce back in game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals after suffering a stunning defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game 1. The Timberwolves led by Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid stole a game at the home of defending champions and will be high on confidence entering into game 2. Nuggets will be hoping Jamal Murray is back in form as they look to even the series before it shifts to Minnesota for games 3 and 4.

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for the contest owing to his left calf strain. But Murray is still anticipated to play in the tournament. Apart from Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets don’t have any significant injury concerns.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves enter into game 2 against Denver without facing any significant injury absentees.

See you at Ball tomorrow night, Nuggets Nation ⚒️



🎟 https://t.co/tkRy3VO3sj pic.twitter.com/SPtk5Zkqyk — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets)

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game 2 Predictions

Winner - Denver Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers have shown in the NBA playoffs till now that Denver Nuggets are not invincibles. Timberwolves might have the formula to beat the Nuggets but for that to happen Timberwolves will need to be perfect. The simple equation it is very hard to foresee Denver Nuggets with stars like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray dropping both games at home.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game 2 Odds

Opening series odds: Nuggets -185, Wolves +155

Series odds after Game 1: Wolves -120, Nuggets +100

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves series schedule

Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99 -- Minnesota leads series 1-0

Game 2: Monday, May 6 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Friday, May 10 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, May 12 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 14 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets

Game 6*: Thursday, May 16 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves

Game 7*: Sunday, May 19 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets

(* = if required)

Where is the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2?

The NBA Playoff game 2 match between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver.

When is the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2 match?

The NBA Playoff game 2 match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will take place on Monday, May 6th, 10:00 PM ET (May 7, 7:30 AM IST)

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves ,NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in USA on Sling. The Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2 live telecast will take place on TNT.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs game 2 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.