The most anticipated series of the first round of NBA Playoffs in 2024 is all set to commence when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com arena in LA. The anticipation around this series comes from the fact that it will be third time in five years both these teams will lock horns in the NBA Playoffs first round.

The Los Angeles Clippers emerged victorious in both the previous two meetings and this year have a Big 4 of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russel Westbrook. On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks are a much improved team as Luka Doncic will have help this time from co-star Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford.

The series is expected to produce fireworks and it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top in the end.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Dallas Mavericks had the luxury of resting all their starting players for the final two regular season games as they clinched their NBA playoffs berth. The Mavericks will be fresh, the only doubt it whether Dereck Lively II will be back from his injury or not.

Los Angeles Clippers injury report

The Los Angeles Clippers are sweating over the fitness of their star player Kawhi Leonard. While Leonard is listed as questionable the probability of him playing remains low.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Predictions

Winner - Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a much more improved team from the last time these two teams met back in November. Considering the way Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are playing it is hard to bet against the Mavericks. They are the hottest team in the NBA and with Kawhi Leonard out injured they will be favorites to win.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Odds

Mavericks -1.5 (-115)

Luka Doncic over 32.5 points (-118)

Daniel Gafford under 16.5 points + rebounds + assists (-102)

Terrance Mann over 8.5 points (-112)

James Harden over 2.5 threes (-108)

Where is the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs match?

The NBA Playoff encounter between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers will take place at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California.

When is the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs match?

The NBA Playoff match between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will take place on Sunday, April 21, 3:30 PM ET (April 22, 1:00 AM IST)

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers ,NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers , NBA playoffs Live Streaming in USA on Fubo TV. The Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers , NBA playoffs live telecast will take place on ABC.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers , NBA playoffs Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA playoffs Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers , NBA playoffs Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.

