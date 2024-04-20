Nikola Jokic (15) handles the ball against GG Jackson in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. | Image: AP

In 2024, the Lakers and Nuggets will square off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. With a Play-In Tournament victory in New Orleans on Tuesday, LA secured a path to the playoffs. The Lakers earn the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference bracket after withstanding the Pelicans' ferocious rebound bid.

In contrast, the Nuggets have won most of their games versus the Lakers this season. They have faced off seven times in the last calendar year, with the Nuggets emerging victorious in each of those meetings. Although LeBron James is the most well-known player in the NBA, Nikola Jokic's skill and cunning have helped the Lakers. Check out the live streaming information before the playoff round 1 match between the two powerhouse.

Where is the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs match?

The NBA Playoffs encounter between the Lakers vs Nuggets will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

When is the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs match?

The NBA Playoffs match for the seventh seed in western conference between the Lakers vs Nuggets will take place on Friday April 21st, 06:00 AM IST.

How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Lakers vs Nuggets Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass.

How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Lakers vs Nuggets, NBA Live Streaming in USA on Sling TV or Fubo TV and the NBA League Pass. The Lakers vs Nuggets, NBA live telecast will take place on ESPN.

Date and time: (April 20th, 8:30 PM ET)

How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Playoffs match Lakers vs Nuggets, NBA Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Lakers vs Nuggets, NBA Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.