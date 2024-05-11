Advertisement

The New York Knicks face a road trip to the Indiana Pacers and will be seeking to extend their Eastern Conference semi final lead to 3-0 in game 3 of NBA Playoffs round 2. However, injuries are coming at the wrong time for the Knicks and the Pacers will want to take their chances and maximize their opportunities to turnt the 2-0 deficit around.

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks have ran into major injury concerns as their key players in Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby have all been ruled out of game 3 against Indiana Pacers. However the biggest concern they face is that star point guard Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable.

Indiana Pacers injury report

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been listed as questionable for game 3 and they would want him to fit if they want to overturn this deficit.

Won. Not done. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Th6DtC1nOp — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks)

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 3 Predictions

Winner - Indiana Pacers

The New York Knicks injury crisis seem to have come at the worst time. Given their woes, Indiana Pacers should have enough to force game 5 by winning game 3 at home. If Pacers were to lose then they will be in trouble of getting swept.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 2 Odds

Knicks vs. Pacers over/under: 222.5 points

Knicks vs. Pacers money line: Indiana -290, New York +235

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers series schedule

Games Location Date/Time TV/Streaming Game 1 Madison Square Garden, New York Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 2 Madison Square Garden, New York Wednesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 3 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+ Game 4 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Sunday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+ Game 5 (If necessary) Madison Square Garden, New York Tuesday, May 14 at TBD TBD Game 6(If necessary) Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Friday, May 17 at TBD TBD Game 7(If necessary) Madison Square Garden, New York Sunday, May 19 at TBD TBD

Where is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3?

The NBA Playoff game 2 match between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

When is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 match?

The NBA Playoff game 2 match between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place on Friday, May 10th, 9:00 PM ET (May 11, 4:30 AM IST)

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in USA on ESPN+. The New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 live telecast will take place on ESPN.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.