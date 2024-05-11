Updated May 10th, 2024 at 18:35 IST
NBA Playoffs Knicks at Pacers preview: Can Indiana turn the series around at home? odds, predictions
Here is a detailed preview of NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semi Finals game 3 between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The New York Knicks face a road trip to the Indiana Pacers and will be seeking to extend their Eastern Conference semi final lead to 3-0 in game 3 of NBA Playoffs round 2. However, injuries are coming at the wrong time for the Knicks and the Pacers will want to take their chances and maximize their opportunities to turnt the 2-0 deficit around.
New York Knicks injury report
The New York Knicks have ran into major injury concerns as their key players in Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby have all been ruled out of game 3 against Indiana Pacers. However the biggest concern they face is that star point guard Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable.
Indiana Pacers injury report
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been listed as questionable for game 3 and they would want him to fit if they want to overturn this deficit.
Also Read | Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Knicks Injury woes worsen as Star PG might not play Game 3 vs Pacers
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 3 Predictions
Winner - Indiana Pacers
The New York Knicks injury crisis seem to have come at the worst time. Given their woes, Indiana Pacers should have enough to force game 5 by winning game 3 at home. If Pacers were to lose then they will be in trouble of getting swept.
Advertisement
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 2 Odds
Knicks vs. Pacers over/under: 222.5 points
Advertisement
Knicks vs. Pacers money line: Indiana -290, New York +235
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers series schedule
|Games
|Location
|Date/Time
|TV/Streaming
|Game 1
|Madison Square Garden, New York
|Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET
|TNT, Fubo
|Game 2
|Madison Square Garden, New York
|Wednesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET
|TNT, Fubo
|Game 3
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
|Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Game 4
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
|Sunday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET
|ABC, ESPN+
|Game 5 (If necessary)
|Madison Square Garden, New York
|Tuesday, May 14 at TBD
|TBD
|Game 6(If necessary)
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
|Friday, May 17 at TBD
|TBD
|Game 7(If necessary)
|Madison Square Garden, New York
|Sunday, May 19 at TBD
|TBD
Also Read | Dallas Mavericks player rubbishes rumors of unrest with Luka Doncic
Where is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3?
The NBA Playoff game 2 match between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.
When is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 match?
The NBA Playoff game 2 match between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place on Friday, May 10th, 9:00 PM ET (May 11, 4:30 AM IST)
How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in India?
Fans can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.
How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in USA?
People can catch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in USA on ESPN+. The New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 live telecast will take place on ESPN.
How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in UK?
Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.
How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in Australia?
People living down under can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.
Advertisement
Published May 10th, 2024 at 18:32 IST