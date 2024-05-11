Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Knicks Injury woes worsen as Star PG might not play Game 3 vs Pacers

Advertisement

The New York Knicks have received another massive blow in their Eastern Conference Semi Final series against the Indiana Pacers as star point guard Jalen Brunson has picked up a a concerning right foot injury.

Jalen Brunson had to leave the field in the first half of NBA Playoffs round 2 due to a right foot soreness but he returned and put in an excellent second half to seal a 130-121 win for New York Knicks and take a 2-0 series lead over Indiana Pacers.

Now the series shifts back to Indiana, and the New York Knicks are facing a massive injury crisis as they are not sure whether Jalen Brunson will be fit to play in game 3 against Indiana Pacers or not.

Jalen Brunson Injury update

Heading into game 3 against the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks have listed Jalen Brunson as questionable for the contest with a right foot soreness.

While Jalen Brunson did finish the game 2 with 29 points despite playing through an injury should suggest he should be starting at Indiana. But the New York Knicks are still not sure if Brunson will be back and are doing their best to recover him.

Injury Crisis at New York Knicks

Missing Jalen Brunson due to injury especially on road to one of the most noisiest arenas in NBA will spell a disaster for the New York Knicks as their injury crisis is worsening day by day.

Knicks star forward OG Anunoby is already ruled out for game 3 against Indiana Pacers due to a left hamstring strain. While their star Julius Randle has already been ruled out due to a shoulder surgery. Center Mitchell Robinson is also ruled out due to a stress injury.

While, New York Knicks have a commanding 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers, if Jalen Brunson also misses game 3 they run a risk of blowing the series as injuries are coming at the worst time.