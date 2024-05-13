Advertisement

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray shocked the entire NBA when he threw down an insane buzzer beater from beyond the half court in the first half of Denver Nuggets Game 4 NBA playoffs victory over Minnesota Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets locked horns with Minnesota Timberwolves in game 4 of their Western Conference Semi Final series. Denver Nuggets had a dominating evening at the Target Center as they ran out 115-107 winners over Minnesota Timberwolves to bounce back from 2-0 down and tie the series at 2-2.

While, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon were the star of the nights for Denver Nuggets, it was Jamal Murray who came up with the moment of the game with his insanity.

Jamal Murray's Insanity

Jamal Murray scored 19 points in Game 4 but certainly the moment of the night fell to him when he took an audacious attempt to beat the buzzer from beyond half court with just 0.2 seconds remaining. Watch the video here

WHAT A SEQUENCE. WHAT A SHOT. THAT'S JUST JAMAL MURRAY. pic.twitter.com/9urX9myNt8 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets)

As can be seen in the video, a frantic final minute of the first half saw, Minnesota Timberwolves trying to cut Denver Nuggets advantage but a Michael Porter Jr dunk felt like the last possession of the first half. But then, Jamal Murray quickly turned the Minnesota Timberwolves lob to a turnover and let fly the screamer from Beyond the Half Court. As soon as Jamal Murray made the shot, he went everyone into meltdown and stared down the Timberwolves fans.

HIMAL MURRAY pic.twitter.com/uYnB4Pbrnf — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets)

The Series Back in Denver

Denver Nuggets after going 2-0 down by losing the first two games at home, bounced back spectacularly in game 3 and game 4 at road to tie the series 2-2.

The home team is yet to win in this series and Denver Nuggets will hope to end the streak as they go back to Denver for Game 5. The series is nicely poised heading into Game 5 and it is anyone's game.