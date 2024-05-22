Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 16:28 IST
'YALL still wanna know why': LeBron James HILARIOUS response to critics after Celtics win
LeBron James dropped a hilarious reply after Jaylen Brown's game tying three pointer to lead Boston Celtics to victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1.
Does it really come as a surprise that a Los Angeles Lakers legned in LeBron James was not too pleased to watch the Boston Celtics win and take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Indiana Pacers collapsed in the final minutes against the Boston Celtics during game 1 of the East Finals. The pacers had the possession and a three point lead with just 10 seconds remaining into the fourth quarter. But the Indiana Pacers inbounded the ball and turned it over inside their own half.
The Boston Celtics converted the possession as Jaylen Brown knocked down a game tying three pointer to send the game into Overtime. Boston Celtics emerged victorious in Overtime by 132-128 to take the series lead.
Given the wild ending of Game 1, NBA superstar LeBron James couldn't hold his feelings and took to X to make his point to critics who have questioned his game ending strategy for years.
LeBron James hilarious response
The Lakers superstar was watching the game and as soon as Brown scored the three pointer he made it a point to call out the Pacers strategy of not fouling. LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers have over the years often come under criticism for fouling players and sending them to free throw line when being up by only three. This allows the other team to tie the game towards but if the shooter misses the free throw then the game is often done and dusted.
As the Indiana Pacers didn't foul Brown on the three point shot and let him make his three pointer to tie the game, LeBron James made it a point to let everyone know why he does that. James simply wrote on X, “And yall still wanna know why I would foul up 3 EVERY SINGLE TIME??”.
While fouling on a three point play isn't what the coaches advise but King James seems to think it is the way to go.
The Indiana Pacers will now have a shot at redemption in Game 2 at the TD Garden and they will be hoping to not let the victory slip out of their grasps.
Published May 22nd, 2024 at 16:28 IST