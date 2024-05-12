Updated May 12th, 2024 at 08:36 IST
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Highlights: Boston down Cleveland 106-93, take series lead
The NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semi Finals game 3 will witness Jayson Tatum and Boston Celtics take on Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland Cavaliers. Catch the live updates from Celtics vs Cavaliers instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
8: 35 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Thank You for tuning into the live coverage of NBA playoffs round 2 series in Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers.
8: 32 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Boston Celtics have bounced back spectacularly from getting blown out in game 2 against Cleveland Cavaliers as they have won Game 3 by 13 points.
8: 16 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to close in on Boston Celtics but the Celtics have every answer and with 3:33 to go they are closing in on victory in game 3 and go 2-1 up in the series.
8: 00 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: The Cleveland Cavaliers went on a 6-0 run to start the fourth and final quarter and has cut down the double digit advantage to just nine points. Boston Celtics are forced into a timeout, 10:29 to go.
7: 54 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Cleveland Cavaliers continue to make mini runs thanks to a 30 point game by Donovan Mitchell but Boston are maintaining their advantage with 15 points.
7: 38 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Boston Celtics led by as many as 19 points but a quick Max Strus three and cutting the lead to 16 meant that Celtics called a timeout to fizzle out Cavs' momentum. 6:47 to go in third quarter.
7: 30 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: And just like that Boston Celtics have come out in the second half on fire and extended their lead to 17 points. The home side seem to have no answer as a timeout is taken. 10:13 to go in third quarter.
7: 17 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Despite Donovan Mitchell's 23 point first half, the Cleveland Cavaliers are trailing Boston Celtics by 9 points. Jayson Tatum has starred for the Celtics with 18 points and is running the show tonight. Cavaliers will need to respond strongly otherwise they risk going 2-1 down in the series.
6: 59 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: The Boston Celtics went on a run and edged out their advantage to nine points before a Cavaliers layup cut it to 7 points. Not wanting Cleveland to go on a run, Boston called a Timeout with 5:02 to go in second quarter.
6: 50 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: It has been a back and forth affair in Game 3 between Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. With 6:42 remaining in the first half, the Celtics do have a slight advantage over Cavaliers.
6: 39 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: The first quarter saw both Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers go hot from the three point line as it is edge to edge stuff. Thanks to Jason Tatum, Boston has a slender 2 point lead heading into second quarter.
6: 31 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Jason Tatum has 10 points in the first quarter as Boston Celtics are starting to get their act together here in game 3. A great offensive showing meant Cleveland are forced into their second timeout with just over 3 minutes to go in the first quarter.
6: 20 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: It has been a punchy start to proceedings here as both Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers had a shootout and then both went cold on offense. Cleveland have called the time out with 6:32 to go.
7: 18 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Jayson Tatum has started hot for Boston Celtics as he made two out of his two three pointers and then going to make his basket via a Euro. Celtics will be hoping more of this during the Playoffs
6: 13 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Cleveland Cavaliers won the tip off and Max Strus fired the three but missed. Both teams blanked their first two possesions before who else than Donovan Mitchell's three fell for Cleveland. It's GAME TIME
5: 56 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: In just a few minutes time the official tip off for the game 3 clash will go underway.
7: 18 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Jayson Tatum had a rough night in game 2 and in game 3 all the eyes will be on him.
5: 43 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Here is the starting five of Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 3
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley
5: 37 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Here is the starting five for Boston Celtics in game 3
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Al Horford
5: 27 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Here are the odds for game 3 between Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers
- Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread: Boston -7.5
- Celtics vs. Cavaliers over/under: 211 points
- Celtics vs. Cavaliers money line: Boston -303, Cleveland +246
- CLE: 4-1 ATS this season against Boston
- BOS: 47-39-3 ATS this season
5: 25 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Boston Celtics endured a horrid night in game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers as they were completely outplayed. With the series shifting to Cleveland tied at 1-1, the biggest question is will the Boston Celtics bounce back.
5: 22 IST, May 12th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers in game 3 of Eastern Conference Semi Finals. Stay tuned at republicworld.com to not miss out on any action from the game.
Published May 12th, 2024 at 05:30 IST