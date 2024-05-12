Updated May 12th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 3 Highlights: Boston down Cleveland 106-93, take series lead

The NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semi Finals game 3 will witness Jayson Tatum and Boston Celtics take on Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland Cavaliers. Catch the live updates from Celtics vs Cavaliers instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.