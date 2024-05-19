Updated May 19th, 2024 at 05:24 IST
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 6 Live Score & Updates: Can OKC tie series and force Game 7?
The NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semi Finals game 6 will witness Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC Thunder at American Airlines Center. Catch the live updates from Mavericks vs Thunder instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
5: 24 IST, May 19th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Live Score & Updates: Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving has been uncharacteristically quiet on the offensive floor this series. While he has made a big impact for Dallas Mavericks in defense and in facilitating the plays and finding guys open he hasn't scored that many buckets in the series. So can Kyrie Irving finally produce a game that he is so capable of doing offensively?
5: 21 IST, May 19th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Live Score & Updates: Here is the starting five for Dallas Mavericks for Game 6 against OKC Thunder
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jone Jr, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford.
5: 09 IST, May 19th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Live Score & Updates: Will Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving rise to the challenge and close the deal in Game 6 itself to advance to Western Conference Finals.
5: 08 IST, May 19th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Live Score & Updates: The big question heading into this mammoth encounter at the American Airlines Center is that can OKC Thunder once again stun Dallas Mavericks at home and force Game 7 as they are trailing the series 3-2.
5: 07 IST, May 19th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Game 6 between Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder. Stay tuned at republicworld.com to not miss out on any action from the game.
Published May 19th, 2024 at 05:11 IST