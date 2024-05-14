Updated May 14th, 2024 at 12:18 IST
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Highlights: OKC stun Dallas to tie the series 2-2
The NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semi Finals game 4 will witness Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC Thunder at American Airlines Center. Catch the live updates from Mavericks vs Thunder instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
9: 50 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: OKC Thunder have stunned the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 at the American Airlines Center and tied the series at 2-2. Now the series shifts back to Oklahoma for Game 5.
9: 41 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Two Huge Free throws coming Holmgren's way. Dallas will need to make a three pointer to win.
9: 33 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The Oklahoma City Thunder have stunned Dallas Mavericks and taken the lead of 5 points in Game 4 with just over a minute to go. Incredible turnaround by Thunder as they are about to tie series 2-2.
9: 26 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is heating up as OKC Thunder have found their rhythm just at the right time. The Mavericks lead is cut down to only two and the OKC would fancy themselves to steal a game here. 4:34 to go in fourth and final quarter.
9: 14 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: It's a dogfight here in the fourth quarter as Dallas Mavericks continue to miss opportunities to put this game to bed and OKC Thunder keep fighting and keep staying in touch here in 4th Quarter. Timeout 6:52 to go in fourth quarter.
9: 03 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: OKC Thunder are only four points down as we enter into the fourth quarter.
8: 55 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The Oklahoma City Thunder have mounted a comeback here in third quarter and are getting into striking distance. 7 point game with 1:52 to go in third quarter.
8: 44 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: OKC Thunder have called for a timeout after Williams almost fumbled the offensive possession and could've forced another turnover. It has been a sluggish third quarter by both both teams as Dallas leads by 10 with 5:02 to go…
8: 38 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Dallas Mavericks have made a really sluggish start to proceedings in the second half. They have been missing opportunities and keeping OKC Thunder alive in the game. Jason Kidd has called for a timeout. 6:59 to go in the third quarter.
8: 12 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The Dallas Mavericks ended with an offensive and defensive flurry to end a solid first half. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving scored two big buckets to end the quarter. Dallas lead OKC by 11 points despite Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving shooting only 6-15 on the three.
7: 56 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Dallas Mavericks after a sluggish start to the quarter have bounced back as they locked down in defence and scored to quickfire dunks to extend their lead to 11 points. Mark Daigneault calls a timeout for OKC. 5:12 to go in second quarter.
7: 48 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The OKC Thunder are getting stops and chipping into Dallas' lead slowly. Dallas are in foul trouble and OKC are already in bonus.
7: 36 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Dallas Mavericks frustrated OKC Thunder in the first quarter as they locked down on the defensive end to keep OKC Thunder down to only 20 points. Their 14 point lead was cut down to as less as seven points by OKC but a few big time buckets by Josh Green and Dante Exum meant that Dallas head into the second quarter 10 points ahead of OKC.
7: 27 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Dallas Mavricks started the quarter strong and edged ahead with a 14 point lead. But a string of mistakes and blank offensive possessions mean Dallas Mavericks lead over OKC Thunder is just 10 points and Jason Kidd has called a timeout to get them back on track. 2:51 to go in first quarter.
7: 17 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The Dallas Mavericks have came out the blocks firing and with intensity. They are dominating the Glass on the offense and on the defense. Luka Doncic looks fresh as his three pointer capped off a 7-0 run which led the Dallas Mavericks up by 8 early on in the first quarter. OKC Call a timeout with 7:00 left to play in 1st.
7: 09 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Chet Holmgren won the tipoff for OKC Thunder and then scored a dunk in the first possession. OKC then got the stop but Shai missed a jumper. Luka Doncic on transition was fouled by Lu Dort and then connected a fade 2 point attempt.
7: 05 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Here is the Starting 5 of OKC Thunder for Game 4,
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jish Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren
6: 55 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: We are all ready for the tipoff of Game 4 between Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
6: 49 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Here's how the OKC Thunder Pre Game Prep looks like
6: 43 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Here is the Starting 5 of Dallas Mavericks for Game 4.
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford
6: 37 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Luka Doncic is struggling with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness in this playoffs series and was listed as Questionable for Game 4 but he will still play in the all important clash.
6: 28 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The OKC Thunder, the number 1 seed in the West haven't lost three straight games this season when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing. So can OKC Thunder raise their game and pull level with the Dallas Mavericks to take back home court.
6: 26 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Dallas Mavericks are leading 2-1 in the series heading into Game 4 at their home court. So the only question is can Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving inspire Dallas Mavericks to protect home court and go 3-1 up in the series.
6: 25 IST, May 14th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game 4 of Western Conference Semi Finals in NBA Playoffs. Stay tuned with republicworld.com to catch all the live updates from the match.
