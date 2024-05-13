Updated May 13th, 2024 at 09:33 IST
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Highlights: Jokic inspires Denver to tie series 2-2
The NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semi Finals game 5 will witness Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets take on Anthony Edwards and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Catch the live updates from Nuggets vs Timberwolves instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
8: 09 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Thank you for tuning into the live coverage of Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game 4 with republicworld.com. Stay tuned for more coverage of NBA Playoffs.
8: 08 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Now we will head to the all important game 5 back in Denver. Only road team has won in this series till now. Will that narrative change? only time will tell.
8: 06 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Anthony Edwards was once again immense for Minnesota Timberwolves as his 44 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists went in vain as his team lost their series lead.
8: 05 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists and Aaron Gordon raked up 27 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists as the Denver Nuggets managed to hold on and win game 4.
8: 02 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The road team has won every game in this series as the Denver Nuggets have bounced back and tied the series 2-2 by winning game 3 and game 4 on the road. This Western Conference Semi Finals now hinges on a best of three before we head into Game 5 in Denver.
7: 57 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Minnesota have went on a 8-2 run and with just 28.3 to go, it is a 6 point game. Nuggets have taken the timeout and will advance the ball.
7: 50 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The Minnesota Timberwolves fight back did not last long as the Denver Nuggets restored their double digit advantage. With 3:13 left to play, Nuggets are up by 12.
7: 42 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The home team are looking to make a run as they have cut down the lead down to 8 points with 5 minutes to go. It promises to be a thrilling end to game 4.
7: 36 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The Minnesota Timberwolves had only just cut the Denver Nuggets lead to 10 points thanks to a burst from Center Rudy Gobert but Christian Braun knocked down a big three pointer for Denver Nuggets to maintain a 13 point lead. Minnesota Timberwolves call timeout with 8:07 to go in the fourth quarter.
7: 28 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Denver Nuggets had couple of empty possessions and Minnesota Timberwolves turned it arount. The lead is still 11 but Michael Malone felt the tide turning and has called for his fourth timeout of the game. 9:28 to go in fourth quarter.
7: 20 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The Denver Nuggets continue to dominate the Minnesota Timberwolves in this match and seem to be close to evening the series as we enter the final quarter of the match.
7: 09 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The defending champions are proving their mettle in the Target Center in Minnesota and lead the Minnesota Timberwolves by 11 points. Timeout 3:49 to go in third quarter.
7: 05 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The Minnesota Timberwolves efforts to cut down the lead are not proving to be enough at this point as the Denver Nuggets are consistently maintaining their double points cushion.
6: 55 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has called for a quick timeout as Minnesota Timberwolves started 3rd quarter hot. A Kar;-Anthony Towns 3 pointer has cut the lead to 12 points. 10:14 to go in 3rd quarter.
6: 53 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The action has resumed in the third quarter and both teams have made their initial possessions count.
6: 46 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Here's the beyond the Half Court Worldie by Jamal Murray to end the first half,
6: 39 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The Denver Nuggets know the importance of this game and are well on course to even the series. Just when Minnesota Timberwolves had cut the double digit lead to 7 points, the defending champions showed their experience and went on a run in the final minute of the first quarter and a superb Jamal Murray half court shot to bring the lead back to 15 points. Half Time and Timberwolves are in deep trouble at home.
6: 36 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Oh my God! Jamal Murray shot from beyond the half court with just 0.1 seconds remaining and made the bucket to extend Denver's lead to 15 points at the end of first quarter.
6: 30 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Nikola Jokic has 19 points as the Denver Nuggets look in complete control of the proceedings in the second quarter. The Defending Champions have brought the heat to Minnesota and are in a great spot to tie the series from here.
6: 14 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The Denver Nuggets are simply on a roll here in game 4 and they have started the second quarter with a 14 - 2 run and extended their lead to 15 points. The Minnesota Timberwolves will need to answer some big questions post the timeout. 9:39 to go in second quarter.
6: 10 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The Denver Nuggets simply went into another gear in the end of the first quarter and at one point they were trailing by 6 points, now they are up by five points. Reggie Jackson from the bench and Nikola Jokic have led the Denver Nuggets revival.
6: 03 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Reggie Jackson has scored 6 points off the bench as Denver Nuggets have turned it around here in first quarter.
5: 56 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The electric start from Anthony Edwards and Minnesota Timberwolves has faded away as the Denver Nuggets have made a run to cut down the lead to only two points. Nikola Jokic is leading the Denver Nuggets charge with 8 points. With, 3:47 to go in the first quarter, Timberwolves call a timeout.
5: 44 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The home team have made an absolutely electrifying start to the game as they went ahead by six points through a Anthony Edwards layup. The Denver Nuggets on the other hand seem to be struggling on the offensive end. 7:57 to go in the first quarter.
5: 38 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The Minnesota Timberwolves won the tipoff and you bet they knocked down their first shot through a Jaden McDaniels floater. The Nuggets answered back with Michael Porter Jr before Wolves knocked down a three pointer before Jokic missed on the other hand.
5: 30 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: The Tipoff at Target Center for Game 5 is about to commence soon.
5: 32 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: This season's MVP award winner, Nikola Jokic has a point to prove.
5: 28 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: All the eyes ahead of the game are on Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards who is emerging as one of the faces of the league.
5: 26 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Here is the starting 5 for the defending champions as they look to even series in game 4,
Jamal Murray, Kentavious Cardwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
5: 23 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Here is the Starting 5 the home side is set to field for Game 4,
Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert
5: 20 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Heading into Game 4, Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets are 2-1 down in the Western Conference Semi Finals series. So the question arises can Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets even series before we head back to Denver for Game 5?
5: 16 IST, May 13th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4 Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game 4. Catch all the live action, score and updates on republicworld.com.
Published May 13th, 2024 at 05:18 IST