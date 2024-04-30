Updated April 30th, 2024 at 07:14 IST

NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 5 Live Score & Updates: Can LA avoid elimination in Denver?

The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to avoid elimination against the Denver Nuggets and force game 6. Down 3-1 in the series, LeBron James will look to keep the Lakers alive. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic will be looking to seal the deal for the denfending champions at home today. Catch the live updates from Lakers vs Nuggets instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for live score & updates from match.