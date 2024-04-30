Updated April 30th, 2024 at 07:14 IST
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 5 Live Score & Updates: Can LA avoid elimination in Denver?
The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to avoid elimination against the Denver Nuggets and force game 6. Down 3-1 in the series, LeBron James will look to keep the Lakers alive. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic will be looking to seal the deal for the denfending champions at home today. Catch the live updates from Lakers vs Nuggets instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for live score & updates from match.
7: 14 IST, April 30th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 5 Live Score & Updates:
7: 07 IST, April 30th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 5 Live Score & Updates: Here is the injury report for Denver Nuggets
Jamal Murray - Questionable, Reggie Jackson - Probable, Jarred Vanderbilt - Questionable, Vlatko Cancar - Out,
7: 07 IST, April 30th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 5 Live Score & Updates: Here's what the Los Angeles Lakers' for game 5 looks like.
LeBron James - Probable, Anthony Davis - Probable, Rui Hachimura - Questionable, Cam Reddish - Out
6: 44 IST, April 30th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 5 Live Score & Updates: The odds according to SportsMGM
Moneyline (ML): Lakers +245 (bet $100 to win $245) | Nuggets -300 (bet $300 to win $100)
Against the spread (ATS): Lakers +7.5 (-114) | Nuggets -7.5 (-106)
Over/Under (O/U): 217 (O: -108 | U: -112)
6: 43 IST, April 30th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 5 Live Score & Updates: What the future holds for LeBron James is a mystery to all the fans. Given that he is on the brink of elimination and age catching up, LeBron James had made it clear in the past that he was closer to retirement.
6: 41 IST, April 30th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 5 Live Score & Updates: There is only one question heading into the game 5 at Denver and that is can the Lakers avoid elimination? The way Lakers have played this series there is certainly enough in their Arsenal to suggest they can steal a game in Denver and then take it back to LA for game 6.
6: 36 IST, April 30th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 5 Live Score & Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Los Angeles Lakers game 5 NBA Playoffs encounter against the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena.
