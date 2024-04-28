Updated April 28th, 2024 at 05:52 IST
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 4 Live Score & Updates: Can LeBron James and LA avoid sweep?
The NBA Playoffs game 4 will witness the LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers take on Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. Catch the live updates from Lakers vs Nuggets instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
5: 51 IST, April 28th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 4 Live Score & Updates: The tip off for the all important clash is about to arrive soon at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.
5: 46 IST, April 28th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 4 Live Score & Updates: Here is the injury report for Denver Nuggets for the game 4 clash,
Vlatko Cancar - Out, Reggie Jackson - Questionable
5: 37 IST, April 28th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 4 Live Score & Updates: Here's what the injury report of Los Angeles lakers looks like in game 4.
Anthony Davis - Questionable, LeBron James - Probable, Christian Wood - Questionable, Jared Vanderbilt - Out, Cam Reddish - Out
5: 26 IST, April 28th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 4 Live Score & Updates: There is no doubt that the defending champions Denver Nuggets are the favorites entering into the match. Here are the odds,
- Nuggets vs. Lakers spread: Los Angeles +3.5
- Nuggets vs. Lakers over/under: 219 points
- Nuggets vs. Lakers money line: Denver -159, Los Angeles +134
- DEN: The Nuggets have hit the money line in 70 of their last 96 games
- LAL: The Lakers have hit the 1H money line in 30 of their last 47 games
5: 24 IST, April 28th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 4 Live Score & Updates: All eyes on this mammoth clash are going to be on LeBron James as everyone is wondering whether this can turn out to be the last game for the four time NBA Champion in the purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers.
5: 22 IST, April 28th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 4 Live Score & Updates: Heading into game 4 there is only really one talking point and that is will LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers be swept again? Despite playing some good basketball this series, the Lakers are down 3-0 to Nuggets. Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers last year in the Western Conference finals, so will history repeat itself or will Lakers be able to force game 5?
5: 19 IST, April 28th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Lakers vs Nuggets game 4 Live Score & Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the NBA Playoffs round 1, game 4 clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.
Published April 28th, 2024 at 05:29 IST