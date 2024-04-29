Updated April 29th, 2024 at 18:20 IST
NBA Playoffs: Lakers at Nuggets Live Streaming: Odds, Predictions, How to watch in India, USA & UK
Here's how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs game 5 in India, USA, UK and Australia.
The Los Angeles Lakers managed to avoid being swept by Denver Nuggets for a second year running as they ran out 119-108 winners iin game 4 of NBA Playoffs at the Crypto.com arena. With the series now at 3-1, we are going back to the Mile High City of game 5 in this first round series with the Lakers looking to avoid elimination.
As for the defending champions Denver Nuggets, they are looking to seal their spot in the Western Conference Semi Finals with a win at their home. Game 5 promises to be a thrilling affair and one that could potentially tilt the fate of LeBron James future.
Los Angeles Lakers injury report
Los Angeles Lakers will be without Cam Reddish for game 5 as he has been ruled out. Jared Vanderbilt is questionable for the contest while Anthony Davis is probable.
Denver Nuggets injury report
In a big blow to the Denver Nuggets, they are sweating over the fitness of star point guard Jamal Murray as he has been listed questionable with a left calf strain.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game 5 predictions
Winner - Los Angeles Lakers
This is do or die for the Los Angeles Lakers. They are staring at the brink of elimination and are more likely to crash out in game 5. But in all four of the games, Lakers have dominated the Nuggets till the 4th quarter. In game 4 they were able to prevail which means, Lakers could be over their mental block. Hence, the prediction is Lakers will win in game 5 and then get eliminated in game 6.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game 5 Odds
Moneyline (ML): Lakers +245 (bet $100 to win $245) | Nuggets -300 (bet $300 to win $100)
Against the spread (ATS): Lakers +7.5 (-114) | Nuggets -7.5 (-106)
Over/Under (O/U): 217 (O: -108 | U: -112)
Where is Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs match?
The NBA Playoff game 5 match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets take place at the Ball Arena in Denver.
When is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs match?
The NBA Playoff game 5 match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will take place on Monday, April 29, 10:00 PM ET (April 30, 7:30 AM IST)
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in India?
Fans can watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets ,NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in USA?
People can catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in USA on Sling. The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 5 live telecast will take place on TNT.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in UK?
Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in Australia?
People living down under can watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.
Published April 29th, 2024 at 18:20 IST