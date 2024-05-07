Updated May 7th, 2024 at 12:32 IST
Luka Doncic Injury Update: Will Mavericks superstar play in NBA Playoffs clash against Shai and OKC
Will Luka Doncic be fit to play in NBA playoffs clash against Shai Gilegeous-Alexander's OKC Thunder? Here's an injury update on the Dallas Mavericks superstar.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Luka Doncic is all set to lock horns with his MVP rival Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when Dallas Mavericks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Playoffs Western Conference semi finals.
Dallas Mavericks overcame the LA Clippers in 6 games in their round 1 series, but they did so without their superstar Luka Doncic playing at his best due to a right knee soreness.
Heading into game 1 in Oklahoma, Luka Doncic is still struggling with a knee injury and the expectation is he will be injured in the playoff series as well. So will Luka Doncic play for Dallas Mavericks in game 1 against Oklahoma City thunder.
Luka Doncic Injury Update
Luka Doncic is expected to continue nursing his knee soreness in game 1 against OKC Thunder and will be playing through pain just like the series against Clippers.
But to the relief of Dallas Mavericks supporters, Luka Doncic has been listed as probable for the game against OKC Thunder.
Next Man Up
In a huge blow to Dallas Mavericks, their Center Maxi Kleber has been ruled out indefinitely due to a dislocation of his right shoulder.
However, coach Jason Kidd has said that Tim Hardaway Jr is about to return from his injury and will be ready to go against OKC. Jason Kidd simply said that despite the injuries the Dallas Mavericks need to enter with a next man up mentality.
A Generational Battle
Perhaps the most intriguing storyline is going to be the battle between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic. The two star point guards who have led their team to the NBA playoffs and are the finalists alongside Nikola Jokic for NBA MVP award will certainly want to come out on the top.
Published May 7th, 2024 at 12:32 IST