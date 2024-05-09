Luka Doncic Injury Update: Will Mavericks conserve superstar in game 2 against OKC Thunder?

Advertisement

Heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Semi Finals series between Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder, the Mavs will be hoping that Luka Doncic's knee sprain doesn't affect the starman's performances.

Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks struggled against the OKC Thunder in Game 1 of Western Conference Semi Finals as they were blown out in a 117-95 loss.

Advertisement

Luka Doncic had a night to forget as he had his second lowest scoring game in playoffs with just 19 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds. Doncic made just 1 out of 9 three pointers and shot just 6 out of his 19 field goals. Another mediocre outing in this year's playoffs threw some shade that despite, Dallas Mavericks' best optimism, Luka Doncic isn't fully fit.

The Knee sprain which Luka Doncic picked up in Game 3 of NBA first round playoff series against LA Clippers is still nagging him and there is no surety over how long will Luka Doncic continue to struggle with the injury.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jokic tops Shai and Doncic to win NBA’s MVP award

Luka Doncic Injury Update: How bad is the extent of injury

As Luka Doncic gets ready to face OKC Thunder away in game 2 there are still doubts over his knee. Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd in his pre match press conference confirmed that Luka Doncic was able to do participate completely in Mavs practice session ahead of the game and feels fine.

As per the official injury report, Luka Doncic has been listed as probable with a knee sprain and is expected to play against OKC Thunder.

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Game 2 vs. OKC Thunder



Luka Doncic - probable (right knee sprain)

Maxi Kleber - out (right shoulder sprain)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper - out (left ankle sprain) — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth)

Apart from Luka Doncic, a telling miss for the Dallas Mavericks in game 1 was the absence of Maxi Kleber. He is ruled out indefinitely due to a shoulder dislocation.

Advertisement

Also Read | Carlisle says ‘small-market teams deserve a fair shot’ after ejection

Debate over Luka Doncic's minutes

A question that is consistenly being raised that if Luka Doncic is not fit then why is he playing more minutes than Kyrie Irving.

There has been a suggestion that instead of keeping him on for more than 40 minutes, Jason Kidd can increase Luka Doncic's efficiency in the Playoffs series by making Kyrie Irving the primary focal point through the beginning and conserving Luka Doncic.

Advertisement