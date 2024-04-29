Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks superstar point guard Luka Doncic was honest in post match reflection of his performance as he admitted that he let his teammate down as Dallas Mavericks stumbled to LA Clippers 116-111 in game 4 of this first round series.

Luka Doncic despite having a triple double with 29-10-10 had a horrid game by his standards as he shot only 41.7% from field goal and only 11.1% from beyond the arc.

Doncic and Mavericks started the game sluggishly and found themselves in a massive hole as they were 31 points down midway in the second quarter.

But then Kyrie Irving happened for Dallas Mavericks and he inspired an amazing comeback as Mavericks overturned a 31 point deficit to take the lead 104-105 with just over two minutes left to play.

UNBELIEVABLE finish from Kyrie

But as it turned out, James Harden and Paul George clutched up and Mavericks had empty offensive possession which meant LA Clippers prevailed in the end 116-111 to tie the series 2-2 and gain the home court advantage back.

Luka Doncic admits he let down Kyrie Irving

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have emerged as one of the most electrifying duos in the NBA this season. But in this series so far, only Kyrie Irving is firing and Luka Doncic seems to be struggling with his shooting.

Doncic hasn't been as effective as he was in the regular season until now and with last night's defeat in which Kyrie Irving scored 40 points but didn't receive much support from the other end hurt Dallas.

“I just got to help him more. I feel like I’m letting him down, so I got to be there, I got to help him more,” said Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving.

Luka Dončić on Kyrie Irving: “I gotta help him more, I feel like I’m letting him down so I gotta be there. I gotta help him more, he’s giving everything he has. He’s been amazing for us the whole series.” pic.twitter.com/xsYxOnUZJ4 — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando)

Luka Doncic further praised Kyrie Irving for keeping the Mavs afloat in this series.

“He’s giving everything he has and he’s been amazing for us the whole series”.

The Dallas Mavericks blew a golden opportunity of going up 3-1 in this first round Playoff series and now they will travel to the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Wednesday night with the series on a knife's edge at 2-2.