The Indiana Pacers bounced back at home against the New York Knicks in game 3 of the Western Conference Semi Finals as they pegged the NBA round two series back to 2-1. Heading into game 4, the Indiana Pacers do have the fitness advantage and with stars like Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam finally kicking into gear, game 4 promises to be a mouthwatering prospect.

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks have ran into major injury concerns as their key players in Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovich and OG Anunoby have all been ruled out of game 4 against Indiana Pacers. A big positive for the Knicks is that they have retrieved Jalen Brunson completely from his injury scare.

Indiana Pacers injury report

Aside from the absence of rookie Benedict Mathurin who has been ruled out till the end of the season, the Indiana Pacers don’t have any player on the injury list.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 4 Predictions

Winner - Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers at home are always a tough cookie to crack and with their game 3 victory, they will come out bouncing. New York Knicks certainly will have a response to their game 3 loss but given their injury woes, the Indiana Pacers should tie the series before game 5.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 4 Odds

ATS Pick: Knicks (+ 6)

O/U Pick: Over (218.5)

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers series schedule

Games Location Date/Time TV/Streaming Game 1 Madison Square Garden, New York Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 2 Madison Square Garden, New York Wednesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 3 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+ Game 4 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Sunday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+ Game 5 Madison Square Garden, New York Tuesday, May 14 at TBD TBD Game 6(If necessary) Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Friday, May 17 at TBD TBD Game 7(If necessary) Madison Square Garden, New York Sunday, May 19 at TBD TBD

Where is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4?

The NBA Playoff game 4 match between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

When is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 match?

The NBA Playoff game 4 match between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place on Friday, May 12th, 5:30 PM ET (May 13, 1:00 AM IST)

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in USA on ESPN+. The New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 live telecast will take place on ESPN.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4vLive Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.