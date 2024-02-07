English
NBA says Hornets-Wolves refs missed 10 calls in last 2 minutes

The NBA announced Tuesday there were 10 incorrectly officiated calls in the last 2 minutes of Charlotte's comeback win at Minnesota, when the Timberwolves lost 128-125 to the Hornets despite a franchise-record 62 points by Karl-Anthony Towns.

Associated Press Television News
Pistons vs Hornets match in action
Pistons vs Hornets match in action | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

The Last Two Minute Report, issued by the league for games at or within three-point margins in the final 2 minutes of fourth quarters and overtimes, revealed that six mistakes benefited the Hornets and three of them went for the Wolves. One was simply a foul called on the wrong Charlotte player.

The league said the officials missed two fouls on the Hornets as they defended Towns on his drive to the basket in the closing seconds with Minnesota trailing by one point. Terry Rozier should have been called for reaching in during the dribble, and Leaky Black should have been whistled for a shooting foul.

 

