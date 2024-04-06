×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

NBA: Steph Curry from DOWNTOWN! Watch Warriors star go CRAZY in wild 4th quarter loss to Mavs

NBA- Steph Gonna Steph! Watch how Golden State Warriors star went off in 4th quarter to strike fear into Dallas Mavericks away at the American Airlines Center.

Reported by: Sahil Kapoor
Stephen Curry in action vs Dallas Mavericks
Stephen Curry in action vs Dallas Mavericks | Image:AP
NBA: Stephen Curry went insane in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors encounter against the Dallas Mavericks as he rallied and scored Nine points in the final four minutes to lead the Dub nation’s comeback and tie the game with 13 seconds to go.

In the absence of their talisman in Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks were seemingly cruising with an advantage of 103-92 in the dying minutes of fourth quarter. This is when Steph decided to take matters in his own hands and rallied. Kyrie Irving however dropped a long two point attempt to keep the Mavericks out of touching distance.

The coldest moment came when Steph Curry sunk a long three pointer to make it a one point game with just 58 seconds remaining. The Mavericks answered back with a PJ Washington free throw to make it a two point game with 22.1 seconds remaining.

But Steph Curry being Steph Curry kept his nerve and instead of taking a rash three point shot for the win, knocked down a mid range jumper to tie the game 106-106 with 12.4 seconds remaining.

Also Read | NBA: Curry hits 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left as Warriors beat Suns

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd called for the timeout and as the Mavericks advanced the ball, Tim Hardaway Jr found PJ Washington, ‘PJAIL’ kept his cool, took his time, and dunked to retake the advantage with just 4.5 seconds remaining.

After the Warriors time out, the ball went to Steph Curry again, but some excellent defense by Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr and PJ Washington meant that Steph was forced to pass and his teammate missed the clutch three point attempt as Dallas Mavericks held on to victory at home court.

PJ Washington and Tim Hardaway Jr celebrate eventual game winner, Image/AP

Also Read | Can the Knicks or 76ers finally get back to the East

Steph Curry finished the night with 28 points, but his quality got overshadowed by undoubtedly the star of the Night PJ Washington who had a career high 32 points for Dallas Mavericks. In the absence of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving led his side brilliantly as he raked up 26 points.

The victory takes Dallas Mavericks 17 games above .500 and solidifies their grasp over sealing the NBA Playoffs spot. The Golden State Warriors record plummeted to 42-35 as they hang on to the 10 seed in the Western Conference and get ready for a potential NBA Play-in appearance. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

