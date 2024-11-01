sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:29 IST, November 1st 2024

NBA NEWS: Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has a torn right oblique

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has a torn right oblique, the team said Thursday night after he had further testing in Cleveland.President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said Banchero will be out indefinitely and be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Paolo Banchero
Paolo Banchero | Image: AP
