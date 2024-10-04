Published 11:50 IST, October 4th 2024
Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III sidelined at least three weeks with a hamstring strain
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain that will sideline him from basketball activities for at least three weeks.The club announced the injury on Thursday after getting the results of an MRI.
